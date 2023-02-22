The results of a wide-ranging consultation exercise held by Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council were considered by Cabinet members as they partially set the budget on Wednesday, February 22.

The top priority for people who took part in the questionnaire is schools, with 46 per cent saying it should be top of the list.

Council leader, Cllr Steve Thomas said: “A total of 3,740 questionnaires returned to the council, which is the best we’ve ever had – it equates to 5.5 per cent of the area’s population.”

The report stated that Blaenau Gwent had not received a response above 600 before.

Cllr Thomas said: “Prioritising services is interesting.”

“Respondents were asked to outline their top two priorities for budget setting and schools came out on top with 46 per cent, children’s social services had 33 per cent, adult social services 31 per cent, and environmental services 30 per cent.”

“The response to setting the council tax was not unexpected.

“How acceptable a four per cent increase would be – 45 per cent felt it was totally unacceptable and 22 per cent that it was unacceptable.

“We’ll be taking this into account as we go into tomorrow.”

Cllr Thomas added that proposals were being worked on to lift the schools budget by an extra percentage point from three to four per cent.

Cabinet agreed several parts of the budget while deferring others including setting the Council Tax which will all be decided at tomorrow’s special full council budget meeting.

The elements of the budget to be decided tomorrow are: