MORE than two-thirds of respondents to a budget consultation think a planned four per cent council tax hike is either “unacceptable” or “totally unacceptable.”
The results of a wide-ranging consultation exercise held by Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council were considered by Cabinet members as they partially set the budget on Wednesday, February 22.
The top priority for people who took part in the questionnaire is schools, with 46 per cent saying it should be top of the list.
Council leader, Cllr Steve Thomas said: “A total of 3,740 questionnaires returned to the council, which is the best we’ve ever had – it equates to 5.5 per cent of the area’s population.”
The report stated that Blaenau Gwent had not received a response above 600 before.
Cllr Thomas said: “Prioritising services is interesting.”
“Respondents were asked to outline their top two priorities for budget setting and schools came out on top with 46 per cent, children’s social services had 33 per cent, adult social services 31 per cent, and environmental services 30 per cent.”
“The response to setting the council tax was not unexpected.
“How acceptable a four per cent increase would be – 45 per cent felt it was totally unacceptable and 22 per cent that it was unacceptable.
“We’ll be taking this into account as we go into tomorrow.”
Cllr Thomas added that proposals were being worked on to lift the schools budget by an extra percentage point from three to four per cent.
Cabinet agreed several parts of the budget while deferring others including setting the Council Tax which will all be decided at tomorrow’s special full council budget meeting.
The elements of the budget to be decided tomorrow are:
- To build in the cost pressures of £3.22 million from social care wage increases and higher utilities costs into the budget;
- An uplift of £1.5 million, or three per cent, to the ISB (Individual School Budget) – this could become four per cent;
- Deliver £4.18 million in financial efficiencies and cuts during 2023/2024.
- Agree to use £2.5 million from reserves to balance the budget;
- Consider a council tax increase of four per cent.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here