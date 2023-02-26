MACKENZIE DAVIES, 22, of Stockwood View, Langstone, Newport, was ordered to pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 39mph in a 30mph zone at The Coldra on August 21, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

RICKY CHARD, 41, of Broadmead Park, Newport, was banned from driving for two years after he pleaded guilty to drink driving on Gaer Vale with 80 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on January 31.

He was fined £333 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £133 surcharge.

RYAN BEDFORD, 27, of St Johns Road, Newport, was jailed for eight weeks after he admitted possession of cannabis on December 29, 2022.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.

BRADLEY MEREDITH, 22, of Station Road, Abergavenny, was ordered to pay £210.50 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to trespassing on a railway line at Newport on February 1.

ALEX RAYMOND REESE, 30, of Station Road, Abergavenny, was ordered to pay £210.50 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to trespassing on a railway line at Newport on February 1.

LUKE IVAN MOTRUK, 20, of Heol Aneurin, Penyrheol, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance and driving while not wearing a seat belt on Bedwas Road on August 13, 2022.

He was ordered to pay £387 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

ANDREW LUXTON, 45, of Church Avenue, Trevethin, Pontypool, was jailed for 18 weeks but that sentence was suspended for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to driving whilst unfit to drive through drugs on Commercial Street on October 10, 2022.

He was banned from driving for 42 months and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.

ANDREW DAVIES, 35, of Severn Sisters Close, Newport, was fined £240 after he admitted being drunk and disorderly on Cambrian Road on January 14 and failing to surrender to custody on February 14.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £96 surcharge.

JASON VINCENT SKINNER, 28, of Ringwood Hill, Newport, was ordered to pay £168 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

MICHAELA WHEDDON, 33, of Pencoed Avenue, Cefn Fforest, Blackwood, was ordered to pay £671 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

RHIAN WHITE, 33, of Excalibur Drive, Newport, was ordered to pay £696 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 61mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on September 26, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

SALLY HATHAWAY, 55, of Sycamore Road, Sebastopol, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Usk Road on September 15, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

BENJAMIN JAMES HOLLINGSWORTH, 47, of Primrose Way, Rogerstone, Newport, was ordered to pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 26mph in a 20mph zone on Allt-Yr-Yn Avenue on August 25, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

CARRIE-ANNE BALDWIN, 35, of Woodside Drive, Newbridge, was ordered to pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 40mph in a 30mph zone on Crumlin Road, Pontypool, on September 9, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

PIOTR IGNACZAK, 36, of Wright Close, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.