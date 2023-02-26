TWO members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club have been busy with their drones andhave taken some interesting pictures of the city which we are sharing here.

Have a look at some of the other amazing pictures shared on our camera club here.

Work: At the new Transporter Bridge visitors centre. Picture: Robert S Nurden

A view of St Paul's Church, Newport. Picture: John Hamblen

A view of St Paul's Church, Newport. Picture: John Hamblen

The Newport Centre. Picture: John Hamblen

Newport railway station and its new bridge. Picture: Robert S Nurden

Old Green and Newport Castle. Picture: Robert S Nurden

George Street Bridge. Picture: John Hamblen

The River Usk. Picture: John Hamblen

Newport houses from the air. Picture: John Hamblen