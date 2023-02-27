TRENT JONATHAN DAVIES, 20, of Corporation Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 51mph in a 30mph zone on the B4237 Cardiff Road, Maesglas, on November 20, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

BRANDON EVANS, 19, of Coronation Crescent, Fochriw, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on the B4257 in Rhymney on October 25, 2022.

He was fined £259 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £104 surcharge.

KEIRON EDWARDS, 23, of Pen Y Bryn, Penyrheol, Caerphilly, was fined £242 after he pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker – a police officer – on February 2.

He was also ordered to pay £50 compensation.

ALINA HUSSAIN, 26, of Rugby Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £402 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 43mph in a 30mph zone on the B4237 Cardiff Road, Belle Vue, on September 17, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with five penalty points.

JOHN FEARNS, 40, of Handel Close, Newport, was banned from driving for two years after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 104 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on January 31.

He was fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.

HARRI ROBERT MORRIS, 27, of St Mary Street, Griffithstown, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 43mph in a 30mph zone on Llanffechfa Way, Cwmbran, on September 26, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with five penalty points.

PATRICIA ANN BAILEY, 73, of The Woodlands, Talywain, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on New Road, Garndiffaith, on September 20, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

AARON BARKER, 35, of Laburnum Grove, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood, was ordered to pay £283 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone in Newport on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on September 29, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

ROBERT MICHAEL BOND, 51, of Gwern Berthi Road, Cwmtillery, Abertillery, was ordered to pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Letchworth Road, Ebbw Vale, on September 17, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

KEVIN DART, 72, of Henfron, Penyrheol, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

PHILLIP STEVEN GULLIFORD, 50, of Herbert Walk, Newport, was ordered to pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 43mph in a 30mph zone at The Coldra on August 21, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with four penalty points.

LESLEY ANNE LESPRICE, 41, of Penybont, Nantybwch, Tredegar, was ordered to pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on New Road, Garndiffaith, Pontypool, on September 20, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

MOHAMMED MUJAHID, 45, of Methuen Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £160 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 Usk Way on September 25, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

SIMON PASKIN, 53, of Burnfort Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 44mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 Usk Way on September 25, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with five penalty points.

KATIE ELIZABETH RAE, 32, of Grove Gardens, Caldicot, was ordered to pay £283 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A466 St Lawrence, Chepstow, on September 25, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

OWEN WERRETT, 51, of Fountain Road, Pontymoile, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on Foundry Road, Abersychan, on September 5, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

TIMOTHY HORLER, 64, of Hatfield Road, Weston-super-Mare, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted causing serious injury by careless/inconsiderate driving on Redbrook Road, Monmouth, on November 9, 2022.

He was fined £384 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.