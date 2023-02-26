George and Rosalind Vernon were travelling home to Llanmartin along the A48 Chepstow Road on New Year's Eve, when their car hit a pothole.

Visibility was poor that afternoon due to the weather, Mr Vernon said, and the couple heard a loud bang just after the traffic lights outside the garden centre.

The pothole around a drain on the A48 Chepstow Road near the turning for Llanmartin has since been fixed. (Image: Newsquest)

“It was a very windy and wet day. The road was awash,” said Mr Vernon. “You couldn’t see anything because the road was starting to flood and it was already getting dark.

“The front passenger-side wheel was buckled to hell and the back wheel was also buckled.

“I cannot imagine how deep the hole was.”

They called the RAC who recovered their car and dropped them home, and Mr Vernon reported the pothole to Newport Highways, the police and Newport council.

Both of the passenger side wheels needed replacing, and the couple were left with a bill of around £300.

The damage caused to one of the wheels. (Image: Newsquest)

Mr Vernon, 88, said they needed their car repaired as soon as possible to allow he and his wife, 80, to do their shopping, and also to visit his daughter in hospital.

“Without a car we couldn’t go and see her,” he said. “We weren’t able to see her for a couple of days.”

Mr Vernon filled in the online form to claim compensation from Newport council and supplied receipts from the garages. This request was rejected.

George Vernon has criticised Newport council after they said they were not responsible for paying for the repairs. (Image: Newsquest)

Newport council has said “no defects” were found in the road when it was inspected on December 20.

“They are just denying all responsibility for potholes,” said Mr Vernon.

“I was very angry at the outcome and that they said they were not to blame as they inspect the roads monthly.

“That’s no argument.

“I don’t see why I have to pay for the damage caused by the road that isn’t properly maintained when I pay my road tax.

“And it’s not just about me. The money is not the issue. I don’t think they should be able to get away with it.

“I don’t want other people to be put in a position where the council can say they are not going to pay out.”

The pothole has since been fixed. (Image: Newsquest)

Only last week, the Argus reported on a Monmouthshire woman who was left with two flat tyres after hitting a pothole and called on the council to pay the repair costs.

A Newport council spokesperson said: “Councils are not responsible for damage caused by potholes that they are not aware of.

“This section of road was inspected on December 20 when no defects that needed repairing were found.

“The pothole was first reported to the council on December 31 after this incident had occurred.”