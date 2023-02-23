Stores at the centre were reportedly closed for a time during the afternoon while their alarms sounded.

One shopper said on Facebook she had "come out of a shop and noticed that all the shops are in darkness and crowds of people, so I [asked] a member of staff and he said there's been some sort of explosion underneath in the car park".

Another shopper replied: "I was in the underground car park when something went bang then [there was] darkness."

A third said: "I came straight home after I heard what the panic was and most of the shops were still closed."

Others reported hearing a "hell of a bang" and that they "hope no one was hurt".

One would-be shopper who contacted the Argus added: "I was there aiming to do some shopping when I noticed that all the shops in the mall were closed.

"I was told that there had been a loud bang caused by an explosion that caused all the lights in the shops to fail."

Cwmbran Centre has been contacted for more information about this incident.