Motson, popularly known as ‘Motty’ by a generation of football fans, enjoyed a 50-year career with the BBC during which he covered 10 World Cups, 10 European Championships and 29 FA Cup Finals.

After starting as a newspaper reporter in Barnet and at the Sheffield Morning Telegraph, Motson joined the BBC in 1968 as a sports presenter on Radio 2.

Motson’s commentary on Ronnie Radford’s famous long-range strike which helped non-league Hereford knock top-flight Newcastle out of the FA Cup in 1972 saw him take top billing on Match of the Day – pushing him into the spotlight and the affections of the sporting public.

RIP John Motson 💔

An absolute Legend of the game.

So many of us grew up listening to this man describe the action & goals on MOTD & cup finals. Sad loss.

🎙️ ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/R9nWShRTzD — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) February 23, 2023

His long career also took in two Olympic Games and Wimbledon’s memorable 1988 FA Cup final triumph against Liverpool at Wembley as the Crazy Gang beat the Culture Club.

In 2001, Motson received an OBE for services to sports broadcasting.

Over the course of his career, he commentated on almost 2,500 games for BBC television, working on Match of the Day from 1971 until he retired in 2018.

Paying tribute to the commentator, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher said: “RIP John Motson 💔An absolute Legend of the game. So many of us grew up listening to this man describe the action & goals on MOTD & cup finals. Sad loss.”

Sky Sports News presenter Jim White added: “Sad news, legendary football commentator John Motson has died. He was 77.”