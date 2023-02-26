The city council is planning an 8.5 per cent tax hike in this year's budget and also plans to cut bin collections to every three weeks and reduce the operating hours of some street lighting.

Leanne Mead has started a petition declaring "no confidence" in the council, asking: "How can an 8.5 per cent increase be justified when services are being cut?"

Newport City Council told the Argus tax increases were "unavoidable to enable services to be protected".

The new tax rate is a climbdown from the initial proposal of a 9.5 per cent rise.

But Ms Mead argues this revised rate is too much to ask of people who may be struggling financially during ongoing problems with the rising cost of living.

Service cuts and tax rises

In her petition, she criticises the council for an "8.5 per cent increase in council tax to provide more revenue, yet they are cutting services we pay for".

Collections of non-recyclable waste are currently every fortnight.

Rubbish bins out for collection in Newport. (Image: File photo)

"Our current bins barely hold a two-weekly collection," she said.

"Not everyone is able to travel to the tip to get rid of the excess rubbish and due to the current cost-of-living crisis people do not have money left from their income to arrange for a collection."

More fly-tipping?





Slashing collections would also cause hygiene problems, she added. The council has previously claimed fewer bin rounds would encourage more people to dispose of rubbish properly.

Leanne Mead has set up a petition declaring no confidence in Newport City Council. (Image: Leanne Mead via Facebook)

But Ms Mead said: "I fear for the amount of excess rubbish which will be left on the street ...which will attract rats, flies and maggots especially when the weather warms up.

"I fear more and more people will feel it's ok to fly-tip, affecting the communities we live in and the environment."

An aerial view of Newport by www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Newport was found to be the fly-tipping capital of Wales last year, according to Wales-wide figures.

Safety concerns

The petition also covers plans to save money by turning off street lights in the city.

"The switching off of 19,000 street lights will attract more crime, attacks and muggings on more people," Ms Mead said. "People will not feel safe."

Stock picture of a street light.

Ms Mead's petition can be viewed online at www.change.org/p/a-no-confidence-vote-in-the-council

A Newport City Council spokesperson said councillors had considered residents' views "balanced with a challenging gap between the money available and the increasing costs of delivering services".

The council will spend an extra £5m on services this year, and even with the 8.5 per cent tax rise "Newport is still expected to maintain one of the lowest council tax rates in Wales", they added.