The chemist is recalling its Boots Kids Daily Health Multivitamins Strawberry Flavour Gummies because they have been mispacked with flavours which contain soya not mentioned on the label.

As a result, the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to soya.

The affected packs have a batch code of 82221103 and a best before date of May 17, 2024.

Wednesday 22 February - @BootsUK recalls Boots Kids Daily Health Multivitamins Strawberry Flavour Gummies because of undeclared soya #FoodAllergy https://t.co/vdzXeN7yzA pic.twitter.com/Eu2VATzHNk — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) February 22, 2023

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has issued a “do not eat” warning.

A spokesman said: “Boots is recalling the above product from customers. The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers.

“These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.

“If you have bought the above product and have an allergy to soya, do not eat it.

“Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund, with or without a receipt. For more information contact the Boots Customer Care team on 0800 9150004.”

What is an allergy alert?





Sometimes there will be a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold.

Then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

Sometimes foods have to be withdrawn or recalled if there is a risk to consumers because the allergy labelling is missing or incorrect or if there is any other food allergy risk.

When there is a food allergy risk, the FSA will issue an Allergy Alert.