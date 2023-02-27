Last year we revealed our debut 100 Amazing Gwent Women list featuring women who have made their mark – whether through sports, charity, the arts, their work, or anything else.

This year, as we prepare to celebrate International Women’s Day, we are adding an additional 20 women to our hall of fame – and we need your help.

Some truly inspirational women have been nominated by members of the community and – in less than a week – we will decide the 20 additions to our hall of fame ahead of International Women’s Day, which is on March 8.

It’s simple to nominate a woman for consideration – click here to nominate a Gwent woman and include some details of why you have nominated them.

Be aware that nomination does not guarantee inclusion in the 120 Amazing Gwent women.

A panel of judges from our parent company, Newsquest, will consider the nominations and make the final judgement on March 2.

We will then be inviting these 20 wonderful women – and the original 100 – to join us for a unique networking event on Thursday, March 9.

This free event, which will run from midday to 2pm, will include a reveal of the 20 Amazing Gwent Women chosen and will include a topical panel discussion and refreshments.

University of South Wales (USW) is our main sponsor, with Gwent Police also sponsoring, and the celebration of Gwent women will be held at USW’s Newport campus on Usk Way.

People are welcome to join us for this event – between midday and 2pm on March 9 – and can book their free space online at: bit.ly/3YsLqTD

Who is already on the list?

In no order the women already included in the 100 are as follows: