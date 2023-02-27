TIME is nearly up to nominate an amazing Gwent woman to be included in our hall of fame.
Last year we revealed our debut 100 Amazing Gwent Women list featuring women who have made their mark – whether through sports, charity, the arts, their work, or anything else.
This year, as we prepare to celebrate International Women’s Day, we are adding an additional 20 women to our hall of fame – and we need your help.
Some truly inspirational women have been nominated by members of the community and – in less than a week – we will decide the 20 additions to our hall of fame ahead of International Women’s Day, which is on March 8.
It’s simple to nominate a woman for consideration – click here to nominate a Gwent woman and include some details of why you have nominated them.
Be aware that nomination does not guarantee inclusion in the 120 Amazing Gwent women.
A panel of judges from our parent company, Newsquest, will consider the nominations and make the final judgement on March 2.
We will then be inviting these 20 wonderful women – and the original 100 – to join us for a unique networking event on Thursday, March 9.
This free event, which will run from midday to 2pm, will include a reveal of the 20 Amazing Gwent Women chosen and will include a topical panel discussion and refreshments.
University of South Wales (USW) is our main sponsor, with Gwent Police also sponsoring, and the celebration of Gwent women will be held at USW’s Newport campus on Usk Way.
People are welcome to join us for this event – between midday and 2pm on March 9 – and can book their free space online at: bit.ly/3YsLqTD
Who is already on the list?
In no order the women already included in the 100 are as follows:
- Lauren Price
- Christina Harrhy
- Luvie Parkin
- Pavinee Taruschio
- Jo Barnes
- Jan Vokes
- Liz Johnson
- Laura Emily Dunn
- Gemma Walker
- Aysia Bibi
- Becky James
- Natasha Baker
- Brigitte Jarvis
- Anne Wareham
- Julia Rowe
- Stephanie Stephens
- Leah Van Staden
- Sara Butler
- Natasha Cockram
- Lauren James
- Samantha Sully
- Androulla Webb
- Eleanor Roberts
- Clare Johnson
- Rachel Williams
- Sabrina Cresswell
- Samantha Jones
- Alexandria Riley
- Danielle Webb
- Ingrid Wilson
- Loren Henry
- Debbie Johnsey
- Jasmine Ali
- Juls Benson
- Charlotte Harris
- Emily Grimes
- Nicky Marsh
- Angharad Collins
- Rosie Eccles
- Sue Malson
- Dame Rosemary Butler
- Kate Humble
- Jayne Bryant
- Delyth Jewell
- Mica Moore
- Pam Kelly
- Natasha Asghar
- Georgine Titley
- Sarah Davies
- Jess Morden
- Helen Tennant
- Hayley Thomas
- Gaynor Smith
- Donna Dunn
- Laura Tenison
- Angela Jones
- Lynne Neagle
- Jane Mudd
- Debbie Wilcox
- Hannah Williams
- Alison Tod
- Rhian Hutchings
- Janet Martin
- Emma Saysell
- Hayley Parsons
- Kelli Apsland
- Laura Waters
- Beth Sims
- Laura Anne Jones
- Vanessa Ruck
- Rhiannon Passmore
- Philippa Marsden
- Ceri Doyle
- Bev Owen
- Dawn Gunter
- Alexandra Dodds
- Dee Hardwicke
- Caroline Thompson
- Ruth Jones
- Carol Mutlow
- Chiari Manship
- Lauren Williams
- Alexandra Jones
- Anna Rainsbury
- Julia Gregson
- Elizabeth Murray
- Sam Dabb
- Tracy Stafford
- Louise Worall
- Sian Lewis-Evans
- Kris Wise
- Cerys Hale
- Jane Carpanini
- Cllr Sara Jones
- Jane Grayer
- Jill Manley
- Cory McKenna
- Gaynor James
- Ann Barton
- Sarah Croft
