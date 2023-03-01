Stagecoach has confirmed services 9, 10, 12, 16 and 17 in Pontypool will no longer operate from the end of April.

The company says these are tendered services which operate on behalf of Torfaen County Council.

But Anthony Mobroft, who relies on public transport, said: "Stagecoach are not thinking about local communities.

“Local estates will no longer be served and this will isolate communities.

“This really will put the nail in the coffin as some people won’t be able to get around anymore.

“Due to ill health, I can’t drive anymore and rely on public transport, I will be severely impacted.

“Stagecoach are stripping services back and not thinking about local communities, a lot of people are upset.”

However, a Torfaen Council spokesman said a tender process to renew the services is under way.

He said: "The bus services will be maintained at current levels with no loss of service to the public.”

A spokesperson from Stagecoach South Wales said: "Services 9, 10, 12, 16, 17 in Pontypool are tendered services that Stagecoach operate on behalf of Torfaen County Council.

“The contracts will end in April and have been deregistered as part of the registration process.

“Stagecoach is awaiting a decision from the council regarding which operator will be awarded the contracts going forward. We will update our customers via our usual channels".