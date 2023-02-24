Jamie Jones, 39, of South Bank in Ebbw Vale, was accused of assaulting Sammy Jones and Jade Jenkins on Monday, January 16, causing them both actual bodily harm.

He denied these charges.

Jones was also accused of possessing knife/bladed article in a public place in Emlyn Avenue and Glanffrwd Terrace in Ebbw Vale on the same date. He was alleged to have had a Stanley knife.

He denied the offence for Emlyn Avenue, but pleaded guilty to the charge relating to Glanffrwd Terrace.

Jeffrey Jones appeared for the defence at Cardiff Crown Court, while Tabitha Walker represented the prosecution.

Judge Jeremy Jenkins set Jones’ trial for July 19. The defendant has been remanded in custody.