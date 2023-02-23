The incident at the shopping centre was quickly followed by many stores being plunged into darkness and alarms sounding, according to witness reports.

The emergency services were called to investigate the source of the "bang", which prompted much speculation on social media.

And now a spokesperson for the Cwmbran Centre has today, Thursday, issued a statement on the matter.

"A fault within the National Grid electrical substation in the Monmouth House basement caused power to go out across the centre," the spokesperson said.

"The fire service and a National Grid team arrived on site within minutes and the fault was fixed in less than 30 minutes.

"The Monmouth House shops were evacuated as a precaution and I'm pleased to say no-one was hurt in the incident."

Following the incident, shoppers expressed surprise at the mysterious noise and the subsequent evacuation.

One shopper said on Facebook she had "come out of a shop and noticed that all the shops are in darkness and crowds of people, so I [asked] a member of staff and he said there's been some sort of explosion underneath in the car park".

Another shopper replied: "I was in the underground car park when something went bang then [there was] darkness."

A third said: "I came straight home after I heard what the panic was and most of the shops were still closed."

Others reported hearing a "hell of a bang" and that they "hope no one was hurt".

One would-be shopper who contacted the Argus added: "I was there aiming to do some shopping when I noticed that all the shops in the mall were closed.

"I was told that there had been a loud bang caused by an explosion that caused all the lights in the shops to fail."