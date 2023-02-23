Nathan Page, 22, and his partner in crime used a device to gain entry to the cars – two of which had keyless entry – in September 2021, in what was labelled a “sophisticated set of thefts”.

The first victim had parked outside his home at around 7pm on September 27. At 11am the next morning, he left his home and realised his car was gone.

The Fiesta – valued at around £6,000 – was recovered on September 30 on West Road in Merthyr Tydfil.

Anthony Edwards – the second victim – parked outside his home on the afternoon of September 27. He found out his car had been taken the following morning, when his mum called him thinking he had already left as his car wasn’t outside.

In a statement read out in court, Mr Edwards said the theft left him without a car for eight weeks – which had an impact on his work and personal life.

He had to take out a loan to buy a second-hand car. His Fiesta was recovered in Merthyr Tydfil, but was later scrapped.

The third victim called the police on September 28 after his car was stolen in Tredegar.

CCTV footage caught two men smashing the car’s window with a pebble, before walking away for around five minutes.

When the coast appeared to be clear, the men returned and used a device to start the car from outside, before getting in and driving off.

However, the car had a tracker on it, and police were able to trace it to near a pond in Fochriw.

When officers arrived, the two men got out of the car and ran, but a police dog tracked them down and they were arrested.

Both men initially denied the offences – although glass fragments from smashed window were found in their clothing, and officers found Page had searched for a ‘car key programmer’ on his phone.

Page, of Coronation Crescent in Fochriw, has no previous convictions. He later admitted the charges, but his accomplice is still wanted by police.

In mitigation, Paul Hewitt said that Page was “remorseful” about the thefts, and “wants to move on”.

“He’s a young man and has had this hanging over his head for a long time,” he said.

Mr Hewitt said the offences came from Page “wanting to be one of the boys”.

“He’s recognised that’s something he shouldn’t be doing,” he said.

He added that Page had been unable to get a job with the prospect of a prison sentence hanging over him.

Recorder Robin Rouch sentenced Page at Cardiff Crown Court to six months in prison, suspended for 18 months. He must carry out 120 hours of unpaid work, and 10 days rehabilitation activity requirement.