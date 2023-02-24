Elderly residents are also being targeted in their own homes by groups in a spate of anti-social behavioural problems in Blaenavon.

According to Blaenavon resident Jonathan Day ‘pensioners are being terrorised in their homes by people trying doors to see if they are unlocked.'

Broken door panel (Image: Jonathan Day)

Councillor Lewis Evans confirmed that Blaenavon Town Council are to meet with the police.

Mr Day said: “Two young lads urinated on tables and chairs at Blaenavon medical practice - a receptionist spoke with their parents and one parent threatened her.

“She was followed home with her six-year-old daughter and had stones thrown at her, she is now scared for her life.

“They throw stones at the medical practice and target people going in and out.

“They climb on the roof trying to get in, it is feral.”

One elderly resident ‘is terrified to go outside her house’ after footballs were kicked at her window.

Mr Day said: “Pensioners are being terrorised in their home by people trying doors to see if they are unlocked by groups.

“The groups were kicking footballs to one woman’s window – she’s now terrified to go outside her house.

“There is a lack of police presence and troublemakers are aware the police are based further away and are slow to respond.”

Gwent Police were contacted for a comment, the force are holding a meeting with residents at Blaenavon's Working Mans Hall on March 14 at 5pm.

Footprint marks left on one residents door (Image: Jonathan Day)

Councillor Evans said: “I can confirm that Blaenavon Town Council are meeting with the police.

“This will allow all councillors to bring forward their or their constituents concerns.

“We would always encourage members of the public to report to the police through the correct channels.

“This allows the police to carry out their role with first-hand information and contemporaneously.”