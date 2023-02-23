Officers were joined by Newport City Council investigators for the operation, which took place in the tunnels underneath the NCP car park in Queensway.

The primary focus of the crackdown was on taxi drivers and any offences they may be committing, but the police also stopped and caught other motorists.

Gwent Police's Operations and Support Team heralded a successful operation in which officers identified more than a dozen offences.

Police officers checking cars in Newport city centre. (Image: Gwent Police)

They included a positive roadside drug wipe - it is understood this was not a taxi driver.

Nine drivers were reported for not wearing their seatbelt.

Three vehicles were found to have suspension problems.

There were also checks of vehicle tyres, and officers discovered two drivers with illegal tyres, and one more for not having their tyre inflated correctly.