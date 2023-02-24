Savers in High Street has been unable to have their deliveries due to cars parking in their overnight bay.

In a Facebook post Savers Bargoed said: “Once again we've not been able to have our delivery, this has been two nights in a row now due to cars parking overnight in loading bay.

“We realise we cannot tell people not to use it as you have every right but asking for you to please be considerate, we can only have this delivery in the evening due to the size of the wagons and the schedule they have to not cause disruption to every town they deliver to, please use the free car park just down the hill.”