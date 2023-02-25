The Westgate Hotel, which was built in 1779 on Commercial Street in Newport city centre, has a rich history – including being the backdrop of the Newport Rising in 1839.

This historic event was the last large-scale armed rising in Wales with Chartists marching to Newport in their fight for democracy and to free comrades who had been imprisoned. This ended with troops opening fire and many lives lost.

Aside from this bloody part of history, the hotel also hosted events and weddings in its heyday with an ambitious project underway to restore the Grade II-listed building to its former glory.

Recently, CCTV tapes, believed to date back to the early 2000s, were found at the building. These will be digitised with it hoped that they will show some nostalgic dance moves.

An old membership card for Baltica Lounge, which was based at Westgate Hotel, was also unearthed.

David Daniel, who is one of the key forces in breathing life back into Westgate Hotel, said:

“We’d really like to hear from anyone with memories, photos, or souvenirs from The Westgate Hotel. “Ideally, we’d like to ask some people about their experience at the Westgate, on camera, for a mini documentary.”

The venue has played host to many dances in its beautiful ballroom, along with wedding receptions, parties, and even fitness classes held here.

More recently the building has been used for live performances including for The Westgate sessions which promoted local talent during lockdown, for The Big Sesh (which takes place over the Easter bank holiday), and during Newport Rising festival.

And these live shows are to be taken up a notch; the venue was given a grant – from the Music Venue Trust – to buy new speakers and a sound desk last month.

As Westgate Hotel is prepared for the future people are being to encouraged to share nostalgia from the past.

Anyone with photos, videos, souvenirs or memories of the Westgate Hotel which they would like to share can e-mail them via hello@atthewestgate.co.uk or contact The Westgate Hotel on Facebook or Instagram.