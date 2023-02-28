The family were served with an eviction notice for their rental house on Charles Crescent, Abergavenny, three months ago after the homeowners wanted to move back into the property.

Mum Emma Madden, dad Adam Gibson and their 3 children Khloe, 14, Connor, 12 and Jaxon, 4 were placed by Monmouthshire county council at the Beaufort Hotel in Chepstow.

Mr Gibson is currently in hospital with a suspected blood clot.

The family have also been forced to give away their pet dog and all their belongings are in temporary storage.

In a statement Monmouthshire county council said: “We absolutely feel for this family and understand why they are dissatisfied.”

Adam Gibson said: "It's terrible. We are all cramped in 1 room with no cooking or washing facilities.

"They know I have arthritis and they put me on a floor with a flight of steps that has caused my knee to swell up to a point I can hardly walk.

"My kids go to Welsh language schools now can't go to school because I can't afford fuel drive to Pontypool and Abergavenny twice a day 5 days a week.

"We can't afford £1200 a month to pay rent elsewhere, all our family are in Abergavenny.

"We feel like terrible parents because our kids are heartbroken."

The families’ belongings are currently being stored at an empty pub in Newport.

Family friend Emma Jones said: “They were having to leave the house on February 24, but the council made them move on February 20.

“They have been dumped in a hotel in Chepstow, they have had to give their beloved pet dog taken away and the children are heart broken.

“All of their belongings are in an unsecure empty pub in Newport.

“They are all in one room with five single beds all next to each other.

“They have no cooking or washing facilities and a tiny bathroom, there is no privacy for any of them."

The families hotel room (Image: Emma Jones)

The families hotel room. Picture: Emma Jones

Ms Madden suffers from anxiety and mental health problems whilst Mr Gibson is currently awaiting spinal surgery and is unable to work.

Mr Gibson’s dad Colin Gibson said: “They have no way of having breakfast only take aways or eating out and their food bills have now become excessive.

“They managed to find temporary home for the five year old dog which the kids have had since he was a six week old puppy. To watch my grandkids and their mother breaking down in floods of tears, hurts to the core.

“Adam, whose knees are waiting surgery and are so swollen, he can hardly walk.

“He feels that he's let his kids down which couldn't be further from the truth.

“They are being treated like criminals and their dignity dragged through the floor.”

The family of five beds are next to each other in a single room (Image: Emma Jones)

The family of five's beds are next to each other in a single room. Picture: Emma Jones

The family’s eldest child Khloe is currently doing her GCSE’s.

Khloe said: “My family and I have been struggling these past days.

“We are having to be home schooled and that can have a massive affect because we are not being properly educated.

“I am grateful to have a roof over my head but this not the way UK citizens should be treated.”

A spokesperson for Monmouthshire county council said: “We absolutely feel for this family and understand why they are dissatisfied.

“It’s really tough. The cost of living crisis is impacting everyone and we are seeing increasing demand for help and we don't have enough affordable or temporary housing.

“We try and help anyone who asks for it. First we try to help people before they have an issue, and we will provide guidance, support and money to keep a roof over their heads. When that isn’t enough, we find emergency accommodation for them and try our best to match it to their needs.

“Sometimes, that lack of choice and the speed that we have to move at means it’s not as good as we’d like.

“We’re not just firefighting, we’re trying to find lasting solutions. We’re working to develop and buy more affordable housing, we’re leasing homes, we’re guaranteeing rent – we will look at any solution to this issue.

“You might be able to help us – if you have a property that you are looking to rent out or even sell email: MLS@monmouthshire.gov.uk, or if you need a bit of advice or assistance then please contact us at 01873 735426.”