Officers executed a warrant at an address in Albion Court and Francis Drive, Pill, on Thursday, February 16.

Three men, aged 21, 30 and 24, all from the Newport area, were subsequently arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply cannabis

A large quantity of cannabis and cash were seized from the property.

Inspector for Pill, Hannah Welti, said the warrant was issued in response to the community.

“This warrant was carried out following community concerns about drug use,” said Inspector Welti. “The supply of illegal drugs has a detrimental impact on our communities, and we will continue to take enforcement action against those involved in this type of criminality.

“The support of and help of the local community is vital to this work and I would encourage people to let us know about any suspicious or unusual activity in their area so that we can take action.

“If you have any information about the supply or use of drugs in your community, please call us on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Alternatively, you can send a direct message with information via our Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter pages.”

All three have been charged and remanded in custody.