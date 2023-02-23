The multi-genre festival spans across three days, May 26-28, and this year boasts headline acts including Anne-Marie, The Kooks, The Vamps and James Bay.

The family-friendly In It Together festival will be held at Old Park Farm, Margam.

Skiddle, one of the UK's most loved ticketing services said the event was set to provide festival-goers with a weekend they will never forget.

Anne-Marie, Vangaboys, The Kooks and The Vamps will headline the event.

The Skiddle website said: "Expect a weekend party like no other, filled with incredible music acts, a huge amount of family fun, and memories to last a lifetime.

"The family camping weekender, which will welcome up to 40,000 people to Port Talbot, is the biggest festival of its kind in Wales.

"As well as welcoming international superstars to the Welsh valleys, the festival will also support over 50 Welsh artists as it showcases the country’s finest exports."

Head of Festivals, Mark Hopkins, added: ‘‘We can’t wait for this year’s festival, we built the excitement with our inaugural festival in 2022 we’re thrilled to be back for 2023 with even more stages, activities and an incredible line up to match.

"Stay tuned as we’ve got even more to announce between now and the festival.”

How to get tickets to In It Together 2023

Weekend camping with festival entry pass tickets are already on sale with prices ranging from £14.15 to £626.15 (family weekend camping an VIP entry).

These tickets are available from the Skiddle website.

Day passes go on sale tomorrow ( February 24) at 10 am through Skiddle.

A weekend day pass will go on sale for £149. While a single day ticket will cost £65 for an adult, £60 for a teenager (16-17) and £25 for a child (3-15).

An In It Together spokesperson said: "We’ve had so much interest in these (day tickets) that we expect them to sell out very quickly."

People can sign up on the In It Together website for priority access.

Transport, parking and camping

There is parking at the event, parking passes can be purchased for £20 per vehicle.

Parking will be allocated on a first-come, first-serve basis, so event organisers have said they recommend people book in advance.

For those looking to leave the car at home, shuttles will be running from the following locations:

Cardiff

Neath

Port Talbot

Newport

Swansea

Bridgend

Merthyr Tydfil

Festival goers can purchase an outbound or a return ticket.

Prices range from £4 to £8.50.

"Camping is a big part of the In It Together experience" according to organisers.

As well as the usual amenities, the sites have camping convenience stores, a selection of breakfast food traders as well as access to showers, toilets and a dedicated BBQ area.

You can also upgrade your camping experience by booking one of our Boutique Camping packages.

For more information visit either the Skiddle or In It Together website.

The In It Together festival line up

As well as international superstars, the festival will also feature over 50 Welsh artists as it showcases the country’s finest exports.

Friday will feature sets from artists including The Kooks, Vengaboys and James Bay on the main stage.

Saturday will see Ann-Marie, The Vamps and Melanie C take to the Parc Stage.

While the festival will conclude on the Sunday with performances from James, UB40

For festival goers looking for a bit of down time amongst the chaos, The Retreat is the place to be.

From yoga, meditation and mindfulness to massage, reiki and reflexology there’s a relaxing activity for all.

Full details and line ups for the event can be found at the In It Together website.