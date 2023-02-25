Melanie Clifford, of John Jobbins Way, Penygarn, was exposed to drug taking at a young age and suffered a troubled upbringing that led her to street-level dealing and ultimately the dock at Cardiff Crown Court.

However, Judge Robin Rouch praised Clifford for her efforts to change her life around having had to wait what he described as an “astonishing” length of time to be sentenced.

In March 2021 Clifford was found with more than 11 grammes of cocaine separated into 40 baggies worth £800 in her car - and her child was in the car with her. However Judge Rouch said there was no evidence drug dealing had taken place in front of the child, something prosecutors accepted.

Clifford, 33, was a drug user who, through her ex-partner’s brother, was given the option to deal in order to make it easier for her to feed her habit.

Judge Rouch described Clifford as naïve in her life choices and said she wanted to be involved to help fund her drug taking.

However the judge also commended Clifford for the lengths she had gone to change her life and get off drugs. They included what Judge Rouch described as the defendant making herself essentially homeless, deciding to move out of Newport to get away from bad influences.

Clifford had put herself through drug rehabilitation to get off substance misuse and, probably most heart-breaking of all, gave up her two children to their father in order for them to be in a better place.

“You had a difficult upbringing and turbulent lifestyle at the time,” said Judge Rouch on sentencing.

“But you have made significant changes in your life and huge strides. If I sentenced you to custody today I would end all you have achieved.”

Clifford, who pleaded guilty to intent to supply cocaine at Newport Magistrates in January, 2023, was sentenced to two years in prison suspended for 18 months.

She was also placed under a curfew for a month from 8pm to 7am and will pay a surcharge of £156.