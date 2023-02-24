Proposals to make sustainable travel improvements to the roundabout have been unveiled by Welsh Government, Transport for Wales and Newport City Council.

The plans also include improvements to Newport Railway Station and Queensway.

The proposals include:

A new public transport interchange at Newport rail station, linking rail and bus services.

A new interchange to replace Old Green roundabout, with priority access lanes for buses and simplified “active travel routes”.

Better active travel links between Old Green, the city centre and the riverfront.

Simulated footage of the plans shows a seamless new transport interchange with no dreaded roundabout, but instead a multi exit and entry point junction next to the shimmering waters of the Usk, with added greenery installed in the site.

Watch the video below to see what the proposed plans look like

Geoff Ogden, chief transport planning and development officer at Transport for Wales, said that once completed, the network will make walking, cycling and using public transport the easy option for people.

“The proposals outlined in the consultation have the potential to significantly improve travel in Newport by providing better links between rail and bus and better routes for walking, wheeling and cycling,” said Mr Ogden.

(The Old Green Crossing as it is now)

The Old Green Crossing has already gone through one major development. In 1973 Newport city centre had a redevelopment costing £3.5m.

Councillor Jane Mudd, leader of Newport City Council, urged the public to back the proposals saying they were for the people of the city.

“The proposals we have developed with our partners will hopefully help people to become less dependent on cars while delivering real, sustainable change for our city,” said Cllr Mudd.

“These proposals are for the people of Newport, and I would urge everybody who lives, works and visits the city to take a look at the plans and let us know what you think.”

(How it could look in the future)

(The Green Crossing back in 1973)

Lee Waters MS, Welsh Government deputy minister for climate change with responsibility for transport, said the plans offered people a choice.

“Developing active travel routes alongside bus and rail services is central to our plans to make sustainable transport a viable alternative to using the car,” said the minister.

(The public have been urged to back the plans)

Further details about the proposals, as well as the link to have your say on the plans, can be found on the public consultation site, here.

Members of the public are being invited to give their views as part of a six-week public consultation on the proposals which runs from today until 6 April.