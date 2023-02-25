The images from our archive show mounds of earth on the site of the now level square and the streets in this area underwent a complete re-design. Named after Chartist leader John Frost, the square was completed in 1977.

Before John Frost Square was constructed, there was a direct route from Llanarth Street, where much-loved chip shop Vicara's stands, to Kingsway, Dock Street and Lower Dock Street. The route was on a hill, hence steps down to Friars Walk today.

The construction of John Frost Square in 1974

Readers old enough to remember this period may recall some of the buildings in this area including The Globe pub, Newport Fire Station with glass-fronted doors and Capitol Cinema.

During this era at Austin Friars, red and white buses served 'they valley's', while green and yellow buses served Newport.

The ramp that led to Kingsway car park with John Frost Square under construction

From Llanarth Street down to Kingsway, the street would lead directly to the Drill Hall in Lower Dock Street. This part of Newport contained Customs House and offices for major shipping companies service Newport Dock.

Newport Library and Llanarth Street in 1974

Walking towards The Vulcan pub and the Masonic Hall, you could find Dock Street Station and Goods Yard, the cattle market on the site of Asda store and, where HM Passport Office stands now, Octopus Bridge.

John Frost Square 1974

What are your memories from this time? Do you remember John Frost Square under construction?