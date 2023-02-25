He is currently being looked after at All Creatures Great and Small Animal Sanctuary, near Ponthir.

Pepsi was born in July 2015 and came to the sanctuary in December 2022.

A spokesman for the sanctuary said: "Pepsi came into us due to the other cat in the home not accepting him and he was sadly pushed outside.

"We have been told that Pepsi was very nervous and wary around the other cat but seems fine with others that are not a threat to him.

"Pepsi also lived with a dog in his previous home with no issues. He has seen dogs at our local vets and has not reacted.

"Pepsi is a very quiet, friendly boy who is looking for a calm home.

"He does not take long to come around if he is in the right environment. Pepsi enjoys a head scratch and says hello to us every morning."

In 2020 he had a nasal polyp removed which has caused him no further problems but adopters must be aware of this.

He could be rehomed to a family with children aged 9-plus and could potentially live with another calm, friendly cat.

He could also potentially live with a dog but the sanctuary will only accept applications if the dog has lived with a cat in the household before or has been known to be 100 per cent trusting around a cat.

For more details go to www.allcreaturesgreatandsmall.org.uk/