AN ABERGAVENNY man has admitted seriously injuring another man in an attack.

Dermot Mitchell, 49, of Nevill Street, appeared at Cardiff Crown Court on Friday facing a charge of inflicting grievous bodily harm.

The allegations date back to October 31, 2021.

Mitchell pleaded guilty.

He will be sentenced on Friday, March 24, and a pre-sentence report will now be compiled.

“All sentencing options, including a term of imprisonment, remain open,” Judge Paul Hobson warned Mitchell.

Mitchell will remain out on bail.