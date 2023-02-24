AN ABERGAVENNY man has admitted seriously injuring another man in an attack.
Dermot Mitchell, 49, of Nevill Street, appeared at Cardiff Crown Court on Friday facing a charge of inflicting grievous bodily harm.
The allegations date back to October 31, 2021.
Mitchell pleaded guilty.
He will be sentenced on Friday, March 24, and a pre-sentence report will now be compiled.
“All sentencing options, including a term of imprisonment, remain open,” Judge Paul Hobson warned Mitchell.
Mitchell will remain out on bail.
