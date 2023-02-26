IT WAS recently National Nest Box Week so what better theme to set our camera club and, as usual, they didn't disappoint with the images they supplied.

This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club.

More than 5,000 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

Blue tit looking to leave home. Picture: Lyn Dury

Feeding time in a nesting box. Picture: Larry Wilkie

Waiting for an owner. Picture: Linda Stemp

A Blue Tit in a nesting box. Picture: Terry Winter

Little one peeking out of its nesting box. Picture: Catherine Mayo

Blue Tit and its nesting box in Risca. Picture: Angela Shipp

Tea pot with feeding station. Picture: Nigel Jones

Photographer Nathan Edwards had four babies in this nest box. He said: "It was incredible. Literally can’t wait for this year!"

Four baby swallows nesting in the doorway. Picture: Nicky Deacon