IT WAS recently National Nest Box Week so what better theme to set our camera club and, as usual, they didn't disappoint with the images they supplied.
This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.
More than 5,000 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
Blue tit looking to leave home. Picture: Lyn Dury
Feeding time in a nesting box. Picture: Larry Wilkie
Waiting for an owner. Picture: Linda Stemp
A Blue Tit in a nesting box. Picture: Terry Winter
Little one peeking out of its nesting box. Picture: Catherine Mayo
Blue Tit and its nesting box in Risca. Picture: Angela Shipp
Tea pot with feeding station. Picture: Nigel Jones
Photographer Nathan Edwards had four babies in this nest box. He said: "It was incredible. Literally can’t wait for this year!"
Four baby swallows nesting in the doorway. Picture: Nicky Deacon
