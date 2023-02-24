After re-introducing the coaches in Wales’ opening match against Ireland earlier this month, Transport for Wales will be running a number of returns coaches, alongside a full rail timetable.

The coaches will be running from Ebbw Vale, Cwmbran, Caerphilly, Abergavenny, Pontypridd, and Llanelli, with prices starting at £6 return.

Thousands of rugby fans are set to decend on the Welsh capital, with match set to go ahead after a player strike was avoided following a series of crisis meetings on Wednesday.

Thousands of rugby fans expected in Cardiff. Picture: Huw Evans Agency

The match will go ahead under an open roof at the Principality Stadium at 4.45pm, with travellers urged to plan their journeys in advance and check before they travel.

Coaches will drop off and depart from Tresillian Way in Cardiff City Centre, a short walk from the Principality Stadium, and will return at 7.15pm after the match.

Return coach tickets must be booked in advance. Existing rail tickets are not valid for coach travel. Capacity is limited with tickets issued on a first-come, first-served basis.

Great Western Railway will be running 14 trains towards Bristol, providing an extra 5,000 seats to help fans get home after the match.

Passengers are encouraged to familiarise themselves with the queuing system before travelling to the game.

Rugby fans set to decend on Welsh capital. Picture: Huw Evans Agency

Those travelling to the Wales v England match are advised to allow extra time to enter the ground, and to travel early before the game as its expected to be very busy.

GWR operations director Rob Mullen said: “With bigger, more spacious Intercity Express Trains in service we are able to provide many more seats than for previous games.

“But Cardiff Station itself can only accommodate so many people at once, and a queueing system is needed to allow customers to board trains safely.”

Other delays expected are on the roads, as the M4 is expected to be very busy and drivers planning to drive into Cardiff are advised to plan ahead.

Buses from Newport into Cardiff will also be affected, with road closures in and around the city centre.

The 30 service to Cardiff will operate via Dumfries Place and end and start at Kingsway opposite Cardiff Castle, at 10.15am until 6.15pm.

In and around Newport City Centre is expected to be busy with Newport County hosting Sutton United at Rodney Parade, with kick-off time of 3pm.