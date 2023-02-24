Jamie Garwood, 34, was due to be sentenced this morning (Friday) for killing 44-year-old Richard Thompson.

Thompson was found unresponsive at an address on Tewkesbury Walk, Newport, on Wednesday, August 31, by paramedics.

He was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff for treatment, but later moved to the Grange University Hospital in Cwmbran.

He died from his injuries on Tuesday, September 6.

Garwood, of Lincoln Court in Caerleon, had pleaded guilty to manslaughter in December.

At Cardiff Crown Court this morning, defence counsel David Elias KC said the pre-sentence report was “predicated on a completely wrong premise”.

Mr Elias said he was “very concerned” that this “completely wrong premise” ran throughout the pre-sentence report, given “there’s very little in dispute between the prosecution and defence”.

John Hipkin KC said the prosecution shared “some of the defence’s concerns”, adding that it was important for the report to be based “on the evidence we have rather than supposition”.

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke said the situation left her with “no alternative” but to adjourn the sentencing.

Garwood will now be sentenced on Thursday, April 6.

Mr Thompson's family said of him: “Richard was a kind, caring and loving man, who was gentle and respectful to everyone he met.

“He was loved by so many people, especially his family and friends.

“He was the type of person who would give his last pound to help someone.

“We will miss Richard’s sense of humour, his bubbly personality and his addictive laugh, which brought a smile to everyone’s face, even those who didn’t know him.

“He knew how to make people laugh when they were feeling down.

“As a family, we are heartbroken at the loss of Richard.”