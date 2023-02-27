Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

If you’ve recently had a baby and would like to share your news with us go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/new-baby/ and fill in our easy-to-use Q&A.

Henry Robert Nightingale was born 11 days late on January 15, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 9lb 4oz. His parents are Michelle Dean and Robert Nightingale, of Pontypool and his siblings are Charles and Daisy.

Carter Dean Andrew Davies was born on January 23, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lbs 4oz. Carter is the first child of Shannon Jarrett and Cameron Davies, of Abercarn.

Everly Mari-Ann Sweet was the first child born on January 1, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 2oz. She is the first child of Teela Brayger and Darryl Sweet, of Pontywaun.

Poppy Mavis Appleby gave her parents a big surprise when she arrived as they were convinced they were expecting a boy. She was born on January 23, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 9lb 5oz. Her parents are Stacy Appleby and Nayndee White, of Newport, and her big brother is Abel, two.

Michael George Harris was born three weeks early via emergency Caesarean section on January 16, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lb 13oz. He is the first child of Ashleigh and Ben Harris, of Rogerstone.