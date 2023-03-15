Plans for Wibli Wobli Nursery at the Wern Business Centre in Rogerstone were refused earlier this year after Newport City Council’s planning department stated the site would not have “suitable and safe access arrangements” for children, due to the area being used by Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGV).

But now revised plans - which “totally separate” the parking from the nursery - have been given the green light.

The nursery, which will have spaces for up to 40 children aged between two and five, is due to open next month.

Director Natasha Baker - who said the business would be the city's first fully Welsh-language nursery - said she was pleased it had been given the go-ahead.

“I found it surprising that the council were being so difficult giving they've got targets to reach," she said. "You'd think they would be pro-Welsh nursery.

“If the local authority is serious about its commitment to reaching its goals for more Welsh speakers by 2050, then there needs to be more Welsh language day care nurseries in Newport."

She added: “We have been very happy with the positive response so far, a lot of parents are hesitant of putting their children straight into a Welsh primary school.

“If they had the opportunity to put them in a Welsh nursery, they will be able to see if their child will thrive in Welsh.

“It is a common misconception that a second language will confuse children or negatively impact the development of their native tongue.

"On the contrary, it improves language processing skills and enhances speech and language ability in all languages.

“The setting will bring a much more provided service, and the Welsh aspect to it as there is not enough childcare for parents in Newport.”

A council report said a dedicated access road and parking area meant there would be "no cross over between commercial and children".

“The parking relating to the nursery will enter in a forward gear and leave in a forward gear and have parking and turning to the highways for Wales standards," it said.

"The drop off/pick up/short stay is self contained. The staff car park is separate and will remain with Wern House.”

A condition of the permission states the parking area, access, bollards and fencing are to be finished before the nursery opens.

The nursery will be open from 7.30am to 6pm Monday to Friday, and is expected it will employ 10 members of staff.