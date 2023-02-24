POLICE have appealed to the public for help to catch those responsible for a recent burglary.
Officers in Newport said they were currently making enquiries into a burglary which took place in Waterloo Road on Friday, February 17.
They have asked any residents from that street to check any CCTV footage or to come forward if they noticed any "unusual activity" in the area that day, between 10.30pm and 11.30pm.
Anyone with information which could help the investigation should contact Gwent Police by calling 101, quoting log reference number 257 of February 23.
