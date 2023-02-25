But the Railway Tavern, in Tredegar, will also close with "immediate effect, and will remain closed until further notice", according to the restaurant's Facebook page.

A post from Thursday evening announced a "temporary" closure, adding: "The Railway has been sold to new owners who are eager to get in and put their individual stamp on the business.

"We would like to apologise to anyone who has bookings with us in the next few weeks but please understand this decision was unavoidable.

"We would also like to thank all our loyal customers for their support over the years."

Recently, the Argus looked at the top places to eat in Blaenau Gwent, according to reviews and ratings on travel and leisure site Tripadvisor.

The Railway Tavern won a Travellers’ Choice 2022 award on the site, and was rated the number-one restaurant in Tredegar.

One guest, who visited for her husbands' 75th birthday, had a "lovely evening" with staff going "beyond the call of duty" to make the meal special.