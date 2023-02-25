John Halford, 39, from Newport, was made the subject of a restraining order for the next 12 months preventing him from contacting his victim.

He pleaded guilty to disclosing/threatening to disclose private sexual photographs or films with intent to cause distress.

MORE NEWS: Drunken man strangled his wife after she suspected him of cheating on her

The offence took place in Newport on September 11, 2021, the city's magistrates’ court heard.

Halford, of Frome Walk, Bettws, was sentenced to a community order and must carry out 50 hours of unpaid work.

The defendant must also pay £200 costs and a £114 surcharge.