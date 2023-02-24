The frontman of the Ukrainian folk rap group, Oleh Psiuk, took the band to victory in Turin in 2022 which would, under the contest rules, mean that the 2023 competition would be held in Ukraine.

However, last year, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) reached the conclusion that Ukraine could not safely organise the event amid the Russian invasion.

The UK, who ranked in second place with artist Sam Ryder, will host the beloved singing contest on behalf of the war-torn country.

Kalush Orchestra won the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin in 2022. ( PA) (Image: PA)

Kalush Orchestra frontman hopes Ukraine can host Eurovision in 2024

Speaking to PA News Agency, 28-year-old Psiuk said: “We would very much like this year to finally bring such a long-awaited victory to Ukraine.

“And taking into account the fact that Ukraine is again among the favourites at the Eurovision Song Contest according to bookmakers’ forecasts, there are chances that Ukraine will return the contest to itself in 2024. We hope that we will all celebrate together."

Kalush Orchestra will not be representing Ukraine in the 2023 show but the group are expected to perform in the grand final on Saturday, May 13.

This time around, pop duo Tvorchi will represent the country with their song Heart of Steel.

When asked about the upcoming competition, Psiuk said: “Of course, we are sad that there is a war going on in our country and we do not have the opportunity to host the competition.

“We believe that after the victory we will definitely be able to do it. We are very pleased that the Eurovision Song Contest will take place in Liverpool.

“Although we’ve never been there, performing where The Beatles themselves started is going to be very inspiring.

“I would also like to see Eurovision 2024 return to Ukraine. We will support and cheer for representatives from Ukraine at this year’s competition.

“We believe that this year the organisers will be able to best convey the Ukrainian atmosphere in the design of this show in Liverpool.”

The Kalush Orchestra frontman also looked back on the last year of conflict in his home country: “The war changed not only our lives, it changed the lives of every Ukrainian and we will definitely not be the same as we were before the war.

“The war showed that every moment is important. Few of us wait for tomorrow if we want to implement something – most try to do it right away.

“Now the Kalush Orchestra tries to give as many concerts as possible abroad, where we collect funds to help Ukraine, both for the armed forces and for the reconstruction of destroyed cultural buildings.

“We began to worry more about the lives of our relatives, constantly in touch with them. Because you don’t know where the enemy missile will fly the next day, and every Ukrainian is now trying to do something for our common victory on his own front.

“And we believe that we will definitely win and it will happen very soon.”

When is Eurovision 2023 and where is it being held?





The 2023 Eurovision Singing Contest grand final will be held on Saturday, May 13.

The epic show will be held in the 11,000-capacity Liverpool Arena with the semi-finals taking place earlier in the week on May 9 and 11.

The three live shows of the 67th edition of the competition will be presented by British singer and Britain's Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon, British actress Hannah Waddingham, and Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina.

Irish TV presenter and British commentator for the contest since 2009, Graham Norton, will join the lineup for the final.