David Cooper sent in this photograph, taken from Penarth Heights, of the blaze as it raged earlier today, Friday.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service crews were sent in to put out the flames.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: "At approximately 11.15am, we received reports of a fire on Martin Road in Splott, Cardiff.

"Crews from Cardiff Central and Ely Fire and Rescue Stations attended the scene and extinguished the fire.

"The fire affected five boats, multiple vehicles and scrap metal.

"The suspected cause was determined to be accidental.

"The incident concluded at approximately 12.35pm."