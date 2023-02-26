Mr Griffiths, aged 66, who has a full set of Newport Half running vests from over the years, said: "I am really pleased to be able to run it again this year, as I have done in every race since the beginning in 2013.

“For me it’s a fixture in the annual calendar and one that I look forward to very much.

John Griffiths, MS, completing his 150th park run at the end of January this year

"It’s a great route following the river from Newport to Caerleon and back. It’s also nice to be out with all those other runners and see so many people watching and cheering us all on to do our best.

“But it’s of course also very good for Newport-based St David’s Hospice Care because it’s a major fundraiser for them - they do an incredible amount of good work and I know all the money raised will make a difference.

“In addition to that, it’s a great health benefit for all of those runners. Distance running helps create and embed those good habits when it comes to fitness.

“Finally, it is really good for Newport because many people from quite a distance will come and run and have their family members there to watch as well. That’s also good for local businesses and puts Newport on the map.

“I really do think it’s a very worthwhile event and one I know many people look forward to each year.”

The Admiral City of Newport Half Marathon starts at 9am from Usk Way, Newport, on Sunday, March 5.