The restaurant, which is famous for its unpleasant service and foul-mouthed waiting staff, opened in Friars Walk last Friday.

But, less than a week after opening, diners were left disappointed when the restaurant closed at short notice on Thursday evening.

One Facebook user who had booked to eat at Karen’s said they saw two hours before their booking that the restaurant was closed.

“Nobody had been informed, no email or phone call, nothing,” they said, before adding that diners were arriving to a note on the window of the restaurant saying there was “issues in the kitchen”.

Another would-be diner took to Facebook and said: “I found out an hour before I was meant to be there. They cancelled without even telling me.”

A spokesperson for Karen's Diner said: “Due to an unforeseen technical issue within our kitchen, we took the decision to remain closed yesterday to ensure sufficient time to rectify the issue.

“With any new openings, teething problems can happen and we want to ensure that we deliver a fantastic immersive experience to all our guests.

“Whilst we recognise the notice given to some customers was quite short, we felt it was the best thing to do, and we hope that our guests will re-book to experience the true 'Karen's Diner' terrible service and great food in the future.

“Our team have been dedicating their time in assisting affected guests to re-book.

“Karen's Diner Newport returns to business as usual from today, Friday, February 24.”