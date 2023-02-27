Gethin Probert, 48, of Thomas Street in Abertridwr, appeared at Cardiff Crown Court on Friday charged with two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, intentional strangulation, and threatening a person with a bladed article – all against the same woman.

One of the assaults was alleged to have taken place on March 9, 2019, while the other three charges – including threatening the woman with a machete – were alleged to have taken place on January 24 of this year.

Probert pleaded not guilty to all charges.

John Ryan appeared for the prosecution, while Paul Hewitt represented the defence.

Judge Jeremy Jenkins set a trial date of July 11.

Probert was remanded in custody.