Planners have approved the plan to convert the first and second floors of the former G Spencer shop in Commercial Street for residential use.

Permission was also given for alterations to the shop front to create a separate access and it is planned to have a cycle rack and an area for residents of the single flat to store their bins on the ground floor.

A report by Torfaen Borough Council confirmed other than the new street level access the ground floor will be retained as a potential retail space.

Planning officer Simon Pritchard wrote: “The proposed unit contributes to the provision of a range of dwellings within the Blaenavon area and also enable the vacant upper floors of an existing building to be brought back into beneficial use.”

According to applicant Lewis Preece, of Blaenavon, the shop has been empty for more than 10 years.