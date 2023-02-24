The TSSA had been involved in a long-running dispute over pay, job conditions and security.

Sharing the news in a statement, the union said: "This is a clear decision from our members which will end our long-running dispute – something which could have happened months ago had it not been for Government intransigence.

"The incredible resolve we have seen from our members has resulted in a significantly improved pay deal over two years, commitments for no compulsory redundancies, improved opportunities for redeployment, as well as full consultation over proposed reforms to ticket offices and any changes to terms and conditions.

💥Members of TSSA have voted to accept offers in the long-running national rail dispute over pay, job security and conditions. Full story - https://t.co/kdLoBJ0MXa — TSSA (@TSSAunion) February 24, 2023

"Thanks to the great commitment of our members across the train companies they have collectively won a better future and can be rightly proud of their actions in this historic dispute.

"We will continue to hold the train companies and the Government to account as we go forward because Britain needs a fully functioning rail network at the heart of our green industrial future, and as a means of rebuilding our economy in the wake of the Covid pandemic."

TSSA Union calls off train strikes as drivers accept deal

They added that more than 3,000 members voted to accept the pay deal, which includes a two-year pay rise worth nine per cent.

The union also shared that 80 per cent of management grade staff and 60 per cent of general grade members accepted the offer.

Strike action will now be cancelled as the TSSA notify train companies of their acceptance of the pay offer.

Although the strikes by TSSA have been called off, strikes planned by the Rail Maritime and Transport (RMT) union will still take place in March and April.