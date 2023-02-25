NEWPORT and Gwent has seen so much change over the years - but there are some schemes which never went ahead, or look completely different from the original plans.
Having a search through our archives has brought up this selection of gems - from what Friars Walk could have looked like to how architects envisioned the Newport City Campus of the University of South Wales.
Even Sainsbury's at Crindau was originally going to face the other way.
Take a look at these artists' impressions and make your mind up if we are missing out or got lucky...
An artist's impression of the Kingsway centre
An artist's impression of the redeveloped former Clarence Hotel, Pontypool
An artist's impression of the £48 million Rodney Parade waterfront development in Newport
The entrance from John Frost Square might have looked like this
An artist's impression of the Kingsway Shopping Centre
An artist's impression of the Newport City Bridge
An artist's impression of the Dolman Theatre
The proposal for the Cambrian Centre, Newport
Plans for a revamp of the approach to Newport Railway Station
Plans for Sainsbury's in Crindau
Plans for Sainsbury's in Crindau
An artist's impression of the footbridge across the River Usk
This was how developer Modus saw what is now Friars Walk
The Modus development plans for what is now Friars Walk
An image of the Modus retail scheme which is now Friars Walk
An artist's impression of the Kingsway Shopping Centre after a £20 million refurbishment
Computer-generated artist's impression of the art, media and design building for what is now the University of South Wales
Computer-generated artist's impression of the computing anf engineering business and management building for what is now the University of South Wales
A drawing of what some of the flats on the Riverfront could have looked like
How it was thought a waterfront development in the city could look
