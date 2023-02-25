Having a search through our archives has brought up this selection of gems - from what Friars Walk could have looked like to how architects envisioned the Newport City Campus of the University of South Wales.

Even Sainsbury's at Crindau was originally going to face the other way.

Take a look at these artists' impressions and make your mind up if we are missing out or got lucky...

An artist's impression of the Kingsway centre

An artist's impression of the redeveloped former Clarence Hotel, Pontypool

An artist's impression of the £48 million Rodney Parade waterfront development in Newport

The entrance from John Frost Square might have looked like this

An artist's impression of the Kingsway Shopping Centre

An artist's impression of the Newport City Bridge

An artist's impression of the Dolman Theatre

The proposal for the Cambrian Centre, Newport

Plans for a revamp of the approach to Newport Railway Station

Plans for Sainsbury's in Crindau

An artist's impression of the footbridge across the River Usk

This was how developer Modus saw what is now Friars Walk

The Modus development plans for what is now Friars Walk

An image of the Modus retail scheme which is now Friars Walk

An artist's impression of the Kingsway Shopping Centre after a £20 million refurbishment

Computer-generated artist's impression of the art, media and design building for what is now the University of South Wales

Computer-generated artist's impression of the computing anf engineering business and management building for what is now the University of South Wales

A drawing of what some of the flats on the Riverfront could have looked like

How it was thought a waterfront development in the city could look