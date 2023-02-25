NEWPORT and Gwent has seen so much change over the years - but there are some schemes which never went ahead, or look completely different from the original plans.

Having a search through our archives has brought up this selection of gems - from what Friars Walk could have looked like to how architects envisioned the Newport City Campus of the University of South Wales.

Even Sainsbury's at Crindau was originally going to face the other way.

Take a look at these artists' impressions and make your mind up if we are missing out or got lucky...

South Wales Argus: SUBMITTED ARTISTS IMPRESSION OF THE KINGSWAY CENTRE

An artist's impression of the Kingsway centre

South Wales Argus: BH 31.7.03 CLARENCE pic Bill Hart story Adrian Osmond PPBH1437H03-clarence An artist's impression of the redeveloped former Clarence Hotel, Pontypool. A £1.75m project by the Eastern Valley Housing Association is set to transform the

An artist's impression of the redeveloped former Clarence Hotel, Pontypool

South Wales Argus: An artists impression of the £48M Rodney Parade waterfront development in Newport which is due for completion in Spring 2007

An artist's impression of the £48 million Rodney Parade waterfront development in Newport

South Wales Argus: kingsway shopping centre artist impression of new development

The entrance from John Frost Square might have looked like this 

South Wales Argus: kingsway shopping centre artist impression of new development

An artist's impression of the Kingsway Shopping Centre

South Wales Argus: stunning new bridge over the River Usk as part of the £55m Newport SDR. I have attached words, two pictures and an artist's impression of how the bridge will look when it is finished. business submitted

An artist's impression of the Newport City Bridge

South Wales Argus: Dolman Theatre artist impression

An artist's impression of the Dolman Theatre 

South Wales Argus: SUBMITTED PIC The proposal for the Cambrian Centre, Newport

The proposal for the Cambrian Centre, Newport

South Wales Argus: submitted artist impression of new approach to the train station

Plans for a revamp of the approach to Newport Railway Station

South Wales Argus: SUBMITTED ARTIST IMPRESSIONS OF SAINSBURY , ALBANY STREET, CRINDAU.

Plans for Sainsbury's in Crindau

South Wales Argus: SUBMITTED PIC ARTIST IMPRESSION OF NEW SAINSBURY SITE Please find attached an image of the proposed scheme for Albany Street, Crindau.

Plans for Sainsbury's in Crindau

South Wales Argus: SUBMITTED PIC ARTIST IMPRESSION OF FOOTBRIDGE ACROSS THE RIVER USK IN NEWPORT

An artist's impression of the footbridge across the River Usk

South Wales Argus: SUBMITTED PIC FROM NEWPORT UNLIMITED MODUS RETAIL SCHEME IMAGES

This was how developer Modus saw what is now Friars Walk

South Wales Argus: SUBMITTED PIC FROM NEWPORT UNLIMITED MODUS RETAIL SCHEME IMAGES

The Modus development plans for what is now Friars Walk

South Wales Argus: SUBMITTED PIC FROM NEWPORT UNLIMITED MODUS RETAIL SCHEME IMAGES

An image of the Modus retail scheme which is now Friars Walk

South Wales Argus: SUBMITTED ARTIST IMPRESSIONS OF THE KINGSWAY SHOPPING CENTRE AFTER ITS £20M REFURBISHMENT.

An artist's impression of the Kingsway Shopping Centre after a £20 million refurbishment

South Wales Argus: BS 15.5.03 REP:JH COMPUTER IMAGES FROM SLIDE SHOW OF THE NEW ART, MEDIA AND DESIGN BUILDING FOR THE NEW UNIVERSITY IN NEWPORT CITY.

Computer-generated artist's impression of the art, media and design building for what is now the University of South Wales

South Wales Argus: BS 15.5.03 REP:JH COMPUTER IMAGES FROM SLIDE SHOW OF THE NEW COMPUTING AND ENGINEERING BUISNESS AND MANAGEMENT BUILDING FOR THE NEW UNIVERSITY IN NEWPORT CITY.

Computer-generated artist's impression of the computing anf engineering business and management building for what is now the University of South Wales

South Wales Argus: SUBMITTED PLANS FOR RIVERFRONT IN NEWPORT

A drawing of what some of the flats on the Riverfront could have looked like

South Wales Argus: submitted waterfront development

How it was thought a waterfront development in the city could look