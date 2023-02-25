Sunnyside Nursery, in Langstone has been run by the Halse family since 1908. Four years ago current owners Anthony Halse and his sister Sarah Roberts, along with his wife Nicola expanded the business with the building of three cabins.

Until recently, the cabins housed two craft shops and a fruit and vegetable business.

But in September last year Newport City Council ordered the business to remove the cabins on planning grounds.

And, with the council setting a deadline of this week for the cabins to be removed, they are now gone.

Rae Barton's fruit and veg was a hit with locals before it closed.

Mr Halse said: “It’s absolutely devastating, particularly closing the fruit and veg shop as that is part of the community and it's empty now it’s gone.

“It was a busy little shop, and it will be missed by the community. My wife ran the craft and gift shop and is devastated that it has to close.

“She has already finished packing that up, and now she has lost her job and helper. We thought we were doing the right thing building the cabins but obviously not.

“We did everything we possibly could, we even went to the Welsh Parliament, but they sided with the council. We've just got to take it on the chin.”

Gift shop opened by Nicola also had to close.

Newport grocer Rae Barton's fruit and veg shop was opened in one cabin in 2020, while Mr Halse's wife Nichola opened a gift, and arts and craft shop in 2018.

Now six people face losing their jobs as a result of the closure, and the owners have been left with a £12,500 administration bill.

Mr Halse added: “When we put them up we weren’t aware we needed planning permission, so we set it up and established ourselves.

“We weren’t told by the company that we bought it off that we needed planning, but supposedly if you operate a business from a cabin you do.

Sunnyside Nurseries three cabins forced to closed in planning dispute.

“Apparently, we are not classed as a mixed-use site, but we have the café down there and sell sundries and we are still plant producers.

“We were told the countryside needs protecting at all costs and that the cabins don’t tie in.”

Mr Halse has already sold one cabin, with the seller set to come back in a few months when the warmer weather sets in.

“I have sold one but told the wood is too swollen, so we are going to leave the cabins until its better and the weather is warmer. If we took them down now then we’d cause more damage than they are worth.”