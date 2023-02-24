Huge tailbacks are being seen on the motorway as a result of the incident, which the police say is ongoing.

Gwent Police were first made aware of the incident when they received reports of a unroadworthy vehicle being driven on the motorway heading westbound.

When the police arrived they arrested the driver for drink driving.

(A driver was arrested on the M4, causing traffic chaos)

(Tailbacks are reaching as far as junction 23 to 25 on the westbound carriageway)

The incident has caused huge tailbacks on the M4 around Newport from junction 23 to 25 heading westbound.

It is advised that there could be severe delays to journey times.

A police spokesperson said: "We received a report of a unroadworthy vehicle being driven on the M4 westbound, between junctions 24 and 25, at around 2pm today, Friday, February 24."

"Officers attended and the car was stopped. The driver of the vehicle was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. They remain in police custody at this time.

"The incident is ongoing."

