The order covers parts of Cwmbran town centre and will come into effect at 1pm tomorrow, Saturday, February 25.

The areas covered by the order includes Leisure at Cwmbran and shops just outside of the town centre, such as Aldi, Morrisons, Lidl, and Sainsbury’s.

The order will be in place until 10pm on Sunday, February 26.

(The order applies to Cwmbran town centre after anti-social behaviour)

PC Jason Ghalamkary said his officers will stop at nothing to smash crime.

"Following reports of anti-social behaviour from residents and businesses in the area, we have issued this dispersal order that covers Cwmbran town centre,” said PC Ghalamkary.

"Our officers are committed to protecting our communities, and will take action against anyone intent on causing harm or disorder.

“If you have concerns about anti-social behaviour, you can report them by calling 101, or by sending us a direct message on social media.”

Dispersal orders give officers extra powers to direct groups to leave an area if they are involved in ASB or disorder, if members of the public are being harassed, alarmed or distressed, or if officers think their behaviour may lead to ASB.

If they return to that area after being moved on, they face being arrested.