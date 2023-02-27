Danny Morgan-Hayes, 21, from Cwmbran was sentenced to a two-year community order at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

He pleaded guilty to distributing an indecent photograph of a child, possessing an indecent photograph of a child and sending a communication conveying an indecent/offensive message.

The offences took place on July 5, 2021.

Morgan-Hayes, of Milton, Close, was ordered to carry out 160 hours of unpaid work.

He must complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, a 30-day “Building Better Relationships” programme and pay £85 costs and a £95 surcharge.

Morgan-Hayes was also made the subject of a three-year restraining order.