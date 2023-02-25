William - Andrea and Adam Sheppard's third child - was due on Valentine's Day. But early on Thursday, February 2, Mrs Sheppard started having contractions.

Speaking to the Argus, operations manager Mr Sheppard said his wife's water broke at around 6am and he had drove her to the Grange University Hospital at 7.30am.

Adam Sheppard with newborn son William and older brother Dylan Sheppard. Picture: Adam Sheppard

“We were seen and Andrea was checked over for about 30 mins," he said. "The contractions were quite far apart at that time so we were told to go home and come back later when things had progressed.

“I did tell the midwife that her first baby was born quickly but they didn’t think that would be case this time.”

The couple went back home, but at 9am Mrs Sheppard's contractions became shorter, and they decided to go back to hospital.

Mum Andrea in hospital with Baby William. Picture: Adam Sheppard

"I knew I had to get Andrea moving and at 10.50am I rang the maternity ward from the bottom of the stairs to say we were on our way back," said Mr Sheppard.

"I got Andrea into the car while she was still having lots of contractions. The car ride was a blur I don’t know what speed I was going or what lane I was in on the way there."

But William wasn't hanging around, and before even getting to hospital Mrs Sheppard had to ask her husband to pull over.

Baby William after his birth, healthy at the hospital. Picture: Adam Sheppard

“Andrea was trying not to push and just wanted me to pull over so could give birth," said Mr Sheppard, 40.

"When I got to the roundabout near the hospital I had to stop as Andrea said the head was out.

“I got out and ran around the car - by this time the whole baby was out and in Andrea’s arms.

"I got back in the car and drove to the hospital as fast as I could.”

Thankfully both mum and baby were fine, and were back home at 7pm the same day, where baby William joined his sister Darcy, 14, and three-year-old brother Dylan.