Taxi and private hire firm Dragon Taxis has made a donation of £300 to Newsquest and Community Foundation Wales cost of living crisis appeal.

We’ve seen some heart-breaking stories including foodbank Feed Newport seeing donations drop from 80 to just two a month, and Duffryn Community Link support service seeing children they help going hungry.

Dragon Taxis donated to the worthy cause through their new community support programme ‘Funded by Veezu’, giving the money to Feed Newport.

Kirsty Oram, Wales driver partner experience manager at Dragon Taxis, said it was so important for the company to help.

“Although our business is able to keep moving safety and efficiently, no one in our community should have to face going hungry,” said Ms Oram.

“We wanted to give something back to those in need in our local area and Feed Newport is an organisation of great importance during this cost of living crisis.”

(Gemma Walker, manager of Feed Newport)

A major new appeal has been launched that could see thousands of pounds given to community organisations across Wales that are helping ordinary people deal with the crippling effects of the cost-of-living crisis.

Community Foundation Wales is partnering with Newsquest to launch the Our Communities Together – A Cost of Living Crisis Appeal, with readers and businesses donating money which will be given out as small grants to community organisations.

Crucially, supporters are attached to the appeal who will match donations. So for every £1 readers give (up to a total of £25,000), that will be worth £2. This is the same for business donations, with match funding agreed for up to £25,000 in donations from businesses in north and south Wales.

When we went to Feed Newport we saw the harrowing reality of the crisis, with big gaps appearing in their food bank and soup kitchen.

At the time, Gemma Walker, manager of Feed Newport, explained the kitchen used to be open on a Friday and Saturday, but because of funding dropping they dropped the Saturday kitchen.

Wacth Gemma make a desperate plea for help in the video below

Now Gemma says there is a bit of hope, and was overwhelmed by the support.

“We’re so grateful to Dragon Taxis for their donation to the appeal and hope other local businesses will join in and support our community through this crisis,” said Gemma.

To find out more about Communities Together – A Cost of Living Crisis Appeal go to www.communityfoundationwales.org.uk.

To donate, go to: www.communityfoundationwales.org.uk/our-communities-together-a-cost-of-living-crisis-appeal.