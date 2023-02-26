The long-established Orles Barn, in Ross-on-Wye, is on the market with commercial agents Hilton Smythe for £825,000.

The agents said the "extremely highly rated" business was originally established back in 1972, with the current owner taking ownership in 2018.

"During that time, the business has built up an excellent reputation," Hilton Smythe said.

The current owners are now selling as they are seeking a change in direction, the agents said.

Set in a former farm building with 14th century roots, Orles Barn restaurant has space for more than 50 diners and prides itself on using locally sourced and seasonal produce, and is open to both guests and non-residents.

One the first floor are four letting rooms with ensuite facilities, while a self-contained annexe offers futher accommodation.

Outside is an established garden catering for 30 further covers, a large parking area, and private garden.

Owners accommodation is also included.

The agents said the sale offers buyers the opportunity to take on a well-established, fully-fitted turnkey business with an enviable reputation in a prime trading position.

There is also scope for new owners to improve on the established business, Hilton Smythe said, with further marketing, extending restaurant opening hours, considering becoming licensed for weddings, and exploring online voucher discounters.