The motoring experts have shared ten tips to help Brits avoid costly breakdowns amid the possible cold weather.

The guidance follows the Met Office's prediction that the UK could see heavy snow and even a Sudden Stratospheric Warning (SSW) which could see temperatures drop even lower.

Met Office has predicted a Sudden Stratospheric Warning for March. (PA) (Image: PA)

It was a major SSW which brought the Beast from the East to the UK in 2018, as the country saw 22 inches of snowfall in some places, while £1.2 billion in damage was caused to the economy.

Sean Sidley, AA Patrol of the Year, said: "It is important drivers give their car a little TLC each morning in the colder months to avoid breakdowns and expensive repairs.

"The most important thing is to keep an eye on your battery as a significant amount of winter breakdowns are caused by battery-related issues.

"To avoid this, take your car out for regular runs (of half an hour or so) to keep the battery charged. Batteries only last about 5 years, so if yours is nearing the end of its life, invest in a new one before winter."

Sidley also commented on the second most common reason for winter callouts - tyres.

He advised: "Make sure you check your tyres before setting off and make sure your tread is deep enough. Winter tyres can be considered if you live in a location that would make them useful but there are many tires that can last all year round.

"Maintaining your car, especially in the colder months, can save you both the time and stress of a breakdown and save you money from having to undertake emergency repairs".

Here are ten ways to help you avoid costly breakdowns this winter from AA.

10 ways to avoid costly winter breakdowns

Check your coolant level regularly

Engine coolant is a mix of water and antifreeze that cools your engine and stops it from overheating.

The AA has said that it is "important" to ensure your coolant level is topped up at the correct level.

You can get your antifreeze concentration checked by a garage before the cold weather sets in.

Use a screen wash additive

Save your washer jets from freezing when it gets frosty by using undiluted additive.

If the pump runs without any fluid, it could blow a fuse or burn the screen wash motor out, leading to bigger, more expensive issues.

Check your wipers

The AA has also urged drivers to unstick their wipers from the windscreen before setting off on winter mornings, and not to leave them on automatic.

"Having the wipers on but not moving can damage the wipers themselves and the motor, leading to a blown fuse or burning the wiper motor out," the motoring experts added.

Clear snow off your car as soon as possible

Save yourself the hassle by cleaning off snow from your car as soon as you can.

The longer you leave snow to sit on your car, the harder it is to clear off when you need it.

10 ways to avoid costly breakdowns from AA ( Canva) (Image: PA)

Defrost locks and handles

It shouldn't cost you a fortune to maintain your car in the winter - in fact there are a few handy household objects that you can use to protect it.

Where necessary, WD40 can be used on frozen locks and using Vaseline on the door seals will stop them from sticking.

According to the AA, locks and alarms are the cause of 5% of all breakdowns in winter in the UK.

Don't leave wet clothes in your car

When you leave damp clothes in the car, the water from your garments will go into the air.

This makes the condensation even worse in your vehicle.

Wait to open your windows

The AA also advised that you let your windows warm up before opening them.

Although removing the frost by lowing the windows is tempting, they may be frozen into the frame and then become detached from the mechanism.

Keep your car clean

Cleaning your car will remove the corrosive salt that has built up when driving.

You should also avoid spraying the brake drums since they can become frozen when it's cold and stop you from setting off.

Move off carefully

Automatic parking brakes may not release so engage the foot brake when releasing the electronic brake, then ease off the pedal and drive off slowly.

Listen to your engine

Stop immediately if you hear any unusual noise from your engine, smell burning, or see smoke when you start your vehicle.

The alternator or water pump may have frozen over and will only be damaged more if you continue to drive.